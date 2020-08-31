Online seminars to advise small business owners on getting through pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana University Northwest School of Business Professor Charles Hobson will give a Zoom presentation to small business owners at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It's part of an ongoing series of NWI Small Business Task Force seminars organized by state Rep. Lisa A. Beck.

Hobson will discuss methods to maintain calm in stressful situations.

"Hobson has dedicated over 41 years to teaching at the university, MBA and undergraduate levels," Beck said in a news release. "Hobson has a passion for the prevention of sexual harassment and discrimination. He has 157 professional publications/presentations, three books, and two web pages on human resource management topics. Most notable, his recent coauthored publication in the Journal of Veteran Studies helps build the business case for hiring veterans."

Then at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Mat Barbur, a social media expert with True Mtn Marketing of St. John, will discuss marketing techniques that have worked for his clients during the coronavirus pandemic.