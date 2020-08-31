Online seminars to advise small business owners on getting through pandemic

Indiana University Northwest School of Business Professor Charles Hobson will give a Zoom presentation to small business owners at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
It's part of an ongoing series of NWI Small Business Task Force seminars organized by state Rep. Lisa A. Beck.
Hobson will discuss methods to maintain calm in stressful situations.
"Hobson has dedicated over 41 years to teaching at the university, MBA and undergraduate levels," Beck said in a news release. "Hobson has a passion for the prevention of sexual harassment and discrimination. He has 157 professional publications/presentations, three books, and two web pages on human resource management topics. Most notable, his recent coauthored publication in the Journal of Veteran Studies helps build the business case for hiring veterans."
Then at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, Mat Barbur, a social media expert with True Mtn Marketing of St. John, will discuss marketing techniques that have worked for his clients during the coronavirus pandemic.
"This webinar will help whether you are looking to launch a new company, revamp a current business branding, have a video produced, get product photos, or even simply run a successful social media campaign," Beck said. "Barbur and his partner have decades of combined experience across all of the many categories of marketing for businesses of all sizes."
For more information or to view the website, visit the NWI Small Business Task Force Facebook page.
