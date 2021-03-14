Opa! Greektown-like restaurant, grocery store and bakery, The Athenian, taking over Abuelo's in Merrillville

Opa!
A Greektown-like Greek restaurant, grocery store and bakery is taking over the high-profile Abuelo's spot at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville.
The new Athenian Greek Cuisine is going big.
The feta cheese, olives, olive oil, seafood and even the chefs are being brought in from Greece. The Athenian will have four different gyro cones going at any given time and roast whole lambs on a rotisserie on weekends. As many as 140 people will be able to dine outside on a patio with Greek columns draped with vines and leaves.
"It'll look nice," co-owner Andreas Andreou said.
The Athenian Greek Cuisine will be able to seat up to 290 in a dining room surrounded with columns and murals of the Greek countryside, including sweeping views of the wine-dark sea. Strings of light are strung in a zig-zag fashion overhead and a mural of a cloud-dappled sky is painted on the ceiling to give the sensation of dining outside in a courtyard.
And like the touristy restaurants in Chicago's Greektown, it will serve flaming saganaki cheese that is dramatically flambéed right at the table with a cry of "opa!"
The new restaurant is located at 8255 Georgia St. next to Bar Louie's and the new Wu's House restaurant that took over the old Outback Steakhouse location.
It's the brainchild of Gus Bisoulis and Andreou, who previously ran The Acropolis Greek restaurant in Dyer and the Busy Bee Imports specialty grocery store in Merrillville. Bisoulis had always dreamed of opening a Greek restaurant and they had a chance to take over the 9,000-square-foot Abuelo's, which closed permanently at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
"It's going to be authentic Greek cuisine with three chefs from Greece," Andreou said. "It's all going to be fresh with nothing frozen. We'll have four different hand-stacked gyro cones with steak, pork, chicken and the traditional gyros. It's going to be traditional Greek cuisine. We'll barbecue two lambs or a lamb and a pig on a spit on weekends."
The menu will include steak, lamb chops, roast legs of lamb and seafood such such as red snapper, grouper, white fish, sea bass and lobster.
"It will have an ambiance like it's in Greece," Andreou said. "It was a Mexican restaurant and we're changing it basically have new colors for Greece. We'll have Greek music in the background and live music every other weekend. We have a simple authentic menu. A lot of places make a menu like a book, which is not wise because then ingredients stay on the shelf. We keep it simple. If the seafood is no longer fresh, we throw it away. Nothing in this place is frozen."
It will have a full bar that will remain open until 3 a.m. on weekends. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m. but a small selection of appetizers will still be available during the late-night hours.
The bar will stock domestic and imported Greek beers, a full range of liquor including imported Greek spirits like Ouzo and Metaxa, and specialty cocktails like a Greek margarita. It also will stock wines from all over the world.
"We'll have every kind of wine: high-end wine and inexpensive wine," he said. "We'll have a wine for everyone."
The Athenian Greek Cuisine will employ about 60 to 70 workers at first. It will serve USDA Prime steaks, pork belly gyros, homemade sausages, and lamb chops from Colorado, as well as traditional Greek fare like pastitsio and spanakopita. Appetizers will include broiled octopus, fried calamari, stuffed grape leaves, spinach cheese pies, spicy feta and pepper spread, and saganaki with jumbo shrimp. Desserts will include baklava and galaktoboureko, custard baked in layered philo dough.
Many of the items on the menu will be imported, including feta cheese, kalamata olives and olive oil.
The pita bread will be baked on site, and the grocery store will sell the food on the menu, including big bottles of olive oil, imported olives, Greek pastas, preserves, fig jams and fig syrups.
"If you like the feta cheese or the olives at the table, you'll be able to buy it by the pound," he said.
Andreou expects the sit-down Greek restaurant will be a destination.
"We even expect to get people from Illinois as there's nothing like it around," he said. "It's right off U.S. 30 and just off Interstate 65, where we'll have a big sign. There's nothing in the Region like it. People won't find another place like this. We treat strangers like they're at home. You won't find anything else like it."
The Athenian Greek Cuisine will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Andreou said he expected it to open in mid-April.