Opa! Greektown-like restaurant, grocery store and bakery, The Athenian, taking over Abuelo's in Merrillville

It's the brainchild of Gus Bisoulis and Andreou, who previously ran The Acropolis Greek restaurant in Dyer and the Busy Bee Imports specialty grocery store in Merrillville. Bisoulis had always dreamed of opening a Greek restaurant and they had a chance to take over the 9,000-square-foot Abuelo's, which closed permanently at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"It's going to be authentic Greek cuisine with three chefs from Greece," Andreou said. "It's all going to be fresh with nothing frozen. We'll have four different hand-stacked gyro cones with steak, pork, chicken and the traditional gyros. It's going to be traditional Greek cuisine. We'll barbecue two lambs or a lamb and a pig on a spit on weekends."

The menu will include steak, lamb chops, roast legs of lamb and seafood such such as red snapper, grouper, white fish, sea bass and lobster.

"It will have an ambiance like it's in Greece," Andreou said. "It was a Mexican restaurant and we're changing it basically have new colors for Greece. We'll have Greek music in the background and live music every other weekend. We have a simple authentic menu. A lot of places make a menu like a book, which is not wise because then ingredients stay on the shelf. We keep it simple. If the seafood is no longer fresh, we throw it away. Nothing in this place is frozen."