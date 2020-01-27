Operational woes hit Region steel mills

Water pipes are aging and in need of replacement everywhere, not just at steel mills, said Charles Bradford, a New York City-based steel industry analyst with Bradford Research.

"I did a report at the White House 20 years ago on how we needed to replace pipe in the United States," he said. "Most of the pipe in the ground was 40 years old to 50 years old back then and it still hasn't been replaced since."

Integrated steel mills have made major investments in relining blast furnaces and other projects, but maintenance is often the first thing that gets deferred when cost-cutting is needed because of a downturn in market conditions, Bradford said.

"U.S. Steel even admitted it needed to do $2 billion to catch up on maintenance, which should never happen," he said. "They cut back on maintenance big-time, which caused all type of problems."

Maintenance at steel mills is costly, making it a frequent target for cost-cutting in the highly cyclical boom-and-bust business, Bradford said. U.S. Steel for instance responded to deteriorating market conditions last quarter by saying it would scale back on the $2 billion in announced maintenance projects, which includes $750 million in new investment at Gary Works.