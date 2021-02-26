Opportunity Enterprises rebranding shredding operation, expanding into electronics recycling and computer repair

Opportunity Enterprises, a Valparaiso-based nonprofit that provides gainful employment to people with disabilities, is rebranding its shredding operation and adding new services.

The business will be known as SecureShred. It has expanded into electronics recycling and soon will offer computer repair and refurbishment.

“Our customers’ needs go beyond document shredding, we’re expanding our services to include secure electronics recycling and soon, computer repair and refurbishment,” CEO Neil Samahon said. “Our employees receive 144 hours of training that teaches both the soft skills of working in an integrated workforce, as well as technical skills on how to appropriately dismantle computers according to all proper certifications such as e-Stewards. In the US fewer than 1 in 5 individuals with disabilities is employed. Together, we can change that.”

More than 1,400 local businesses and many individuals use SecureShred for confidential document shredding. Opportunity Enterprises said it provides meaningful employment to people with disabilities who might not otherwise get an opportunity, and it is environmentally responsible because the shredded materials are recycled.