Oprah-endorsed Peepers by Peeper Specs named to Inc. 5000 for eighth straight year

MICHIGAN CITY — Peepers by Peeper Specs has been recognized as one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the country, making the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth straight year.
Inc. magazine, a New York City-based national publication that covers small business and startups, recognized the reading glasses and sunglasses retailer based in Michigan City as one "of the most successful companies in America."
"We are so excited to announce that Peepers has made Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 List for the eighth year in a row," the company said in a statement. "We could not have achieved such a wonderful honor without our supportive customers."
The fourth-generation family-run company started out in Shanghai, China and Kobe, Japan as an exporter of scissors, shears, and fine cutlery to the United States, later relocating to New York City, then Chicago and finally Michigan City. Since 1993, it has designed and made stylish reading glasses and sunglasses that have been endorsed by Oprah, starting out with a single style that came in six different color options.
Peepers by Peeper Specs also has been named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for four years running.
The company,which employs more than 50 employees, has grown by 78% over the last three years. It ranked 4,268th nationally in growth last year, according to Inc. magazine.
A total of 66 Indiana companies made the list, collectively growing by 146% over three years while pulling in $1.4 billion in revenue and creating more than 3,200 jobs. Software firm DemandJump in Indianapolis led the Hoosier delegation, followed by Lifeboost in Noblesville, GenTech Associates in Indianapolis, Curvo in Evansville, and the Cox Residential construction firm in Carmel.
A total of 240 Illinois companies made the Inc. 5000, including 228 in the Chicago metropolitan area. Peepers by Peeper Specs was the only Region company to make the list, the first time in recent memory when more than one Northwest Indiana company did not receive the distinction.
