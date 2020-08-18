Oprah-endorsed Peepers by Peeper Specs named to Inc. 5000 for eighth straight year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Peepers by Peeper Specs has been recognized as one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the country, making the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth straight year.

Inc. magazine, a New York City-based national publication that covers small business and startups, recognized the reading glasses and sunglasses retailer based in Michigan City as one "of the most successful companies in America."

"We are so excited to announce that Peepers has made Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 List for the eighth year in a row," the company said in a statement. "We could not have achieved such a wonderful honor without our supportive customers."

The fourth-generation family-run company started out in Shanghai, China and Kobe, Japan as an exporter of scissors, shears, and fine cutlery to the United States, later relocating to New York City, then Chicago and finally Michigan City. Since 1993, it has designed and made stylish reading glasses and sunglasses that have been endorsed by Oprah, starting out with a single style that came in six different color options.

Peepers by Peeper Specs also has been named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for four years running.