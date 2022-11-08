Original Steaks & Hoagies opening in Crown Point, offering free cheesesteaks for a year

Original Steaks & Hoagies is opening in Crown Point this week.

The Midwest-based Philly Cheesesteak chain, which was established in 2010, plans to give away free cheesesteaks for a year to the first 50 people in line for its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The East Coast-inspired fast food restaurant is opening in the Beacon Hill development on East 109th Avenue, which has been booming with new shops and restaurants.

Original Steaks & Hoagies specializes in Philly Cheesesteaks with either chopped ribeye steak or grilled chicken tenderloin as a traditional sandwich, in a wheat wrap or in a low-carb bowl. It also has a cauliflower cheesesteak option for vegetarians.

It has many varieties of cheesesteaks such as pizza, spicy, hangover, ultimate and black and blue. The original comes with fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers and choice of cheese.

All the cheesesteaks are made to order with a choice of Provolone cheese, American cheese or Cheez Whiz.

The menu also includes Italian-style hoagies made with Amoroso rolls, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, oil and oregano. They feature Dietz and Watson meats straight out of Philadelphia. It for instance has a spicy Italian, meatball and the South Philly featuring Italian peppered ham, genoa salami, hot capicola and provolone.

It also has Philly fries, fried provolone cheese, boneless wings, Cajun fried pickles and salads.

Original Steaks & Hoagies is open for dine-in and takeout.

“Our new location is ready to serve Crown Point and its surroundings the best Philly cheesesteaks around,” the local franchisees said in a news release. “We're excited to bring a brand new option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Crown Point the great area it is. We are really looking forward to giving away some free Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks for a year on November 10th"

For more information, visit www.steaksandhoagies.com.