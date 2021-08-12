Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile appearances at Strack & Van Til supermarkets rescheduled

Let’s be frank: the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile has rescheduled its stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets this weekend.

The original appearances were slated for Friday and Sunday, but have been pushed back to Sunday and Monday.

The hot dog-shaped car, a favorite with kids and any fans of encased meat, will now appear 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Road in Munster.The Wienermobile will then appear 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville and 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John.

An appearance at Strack & Van Til at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland, which was originally slated for Sunday, has been postponed and moved to a day and time yet to be determined. Highland-based Strack & Van Til will announce a new time for that visit later.Hundreds of people typically come out to see the Wienermobile. Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Office Dave Wilkinson said the unique and historical vehicle attracts both kids and adults.

The distinctive car, which dates back to 1936, is 27 feet long, 8 feet wide and 11 feet high — or 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs high.