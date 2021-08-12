Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile appearances at Strack & Van Til supermarkets rescheduled

Let’s be frank: the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile has rescheduled its stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets this weekend.
The original appearances were slated for Friday and Sunday, but have been pushed back to Sunday and Monday.
The hot dog-shaped car, a favorite with kids and any fans of encased meat, will now appear 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Road in Munster.The Wienermobile will then appear 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville and 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John.
An appearance at Strack & Van Til at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland, which was originally slated for Sunday, has been postponed and moved to a day and time yet to be determined. Highland-based Strack & Van Til will announce a new time for that visit later.Hundreds of people typically come out to see the Wienermobile. Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Office Dave Wilkinson said the unique and historical vehicle attracts both kids and adults.
The distinctive car, which dates back to 1936, is 27 feet long, 8 feet wide and 11 feet high — or 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs high.
The Wienermobiles also have a hot dog-shaped dashboard and have room for 11,000 Wiener Whistles that are given out to kids.
They feature a custom-made fiberglass frank and bun, a smiling front grill, a condiment-splattered carpet, a removable bunroof and a horn that plays the official Wiener Jingle. They typically clock about 500 miles a week traveling around the country to visit supermarkets, children’s hospitals and many other places.
The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile has deep Region roots. It was long ridden around the country by Gary native and Hobart resident George Molchan, who served as company spokesman “Little Oscar” for decades. He appeared at parades, orphanages and shopping centers around the country, bringing joy to many children.
He died in 2005 and is buried in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
For more information or updates, visit https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.