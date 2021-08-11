 Skip to main content
Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile to roll into Region Strack & Van Tils this weekend
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was stationed at the Strack & Van Til in Highland in this 2019 file photo.

 Anna Ortiz, file, The Times

Hot dog!

The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.

The hot dog-shaped car, a favorite with kids and any fans of encased meat, will appear from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John. 

The Wienemobile will then appear from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 9632 Cline Avenue in Highland and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Road in Munster.

Hundreds of people typically come out to see the Wienermobile,  Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Office Dave Wilkinson said. 

"We are excited to have the Wienermobile visit our stores," Wilkinson said. "Kids, and adults too, have always enjoyed seeing this unique vehicle with all of its history. We expect about 200 people to come out and see the Wienermobile."

The distinctive car, which dates back to 1936, is 27 feet long, 8 feet wide and 11 feet high — or 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs high.

The Wienermobiles also have a hot dog-shaped dashboard and have room for 11,000 Wiener Whistles that are given out to kids.

They feature a custom-made fiberglass frank and bun, a smiling front grill, a condiment-splattered carpet, a removable bunroof and a horn that plays the official Wiener Jingle. They typically clock about 500 miles a week traveling around the country to visit supermarkets, children's hospitals and many other places.

The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile has deep Region roots. It was long ridden around the country by Gary native and Hobart resident George Molchan, who served as company spokesman "Little Oscar" for decades. He appeared at parades, orphanages and shopping centers around the country, bringing joy to many children.

He died in 2005 and is buried in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

