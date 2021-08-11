Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile to roll into Region Strack & Van Tils this weekend

Hot dog!

The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.

The hot dog-shaped car, a favorite with kids and any fans of encased meat, will appear from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John.

The Wienemobile will then appear from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 9632 Cline Avenue in Highland and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Road in Munster.

Hundreds of people typically come out to see the Wienermobile, Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Office Dave Wilkinson said.

"We are excited to have the Wienermobile visit our stores," Wilkinson said. "Kids, and adults too, have always enjoyed seeing this unique vehicle with all of its history. We expect about 200 people to come out and see the Wienermobile."

The distinctive car, which dates back to 1936, is 27 feet long, 8 feet wide and 11 feet high — or 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs high.