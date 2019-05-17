Other Region breweries capitalizing off Dark Lord Day traffic with special releases

Every spring, thousands of craft beer lovers from across the world descend on an otherwise s…

Dark Lord Day

No ticket? Out of luck. Dark Lord Day tickets typically sell out online within a few hours.

Where: 3 Floyds at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munter

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

How to get there: 3 Floyds encourages people to carpool or take a cab, limo, Lyft, Uber or shuttle, such as from the Fairfield Inn & Suites, Courtyard or Residence Inn in Hammond.

Where to park: ADA parking is on the west end of Progress Avenue; extremely limited parking available on the streets and in business parking lots in the industrial park west of Calumet Avenue

Bands: High on Fire, Nuclear Assault, Power Trip, Sacred Reich, The Atlas Moth. Minsk and River Black