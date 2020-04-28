Outback, Carrabba's, Visionworks temporarily laying off more than 1,500 Hoosier workers, including many in Region

"While the company has not yet terminated the employment of any restaurant employee, and does not have current plans to terminate the employment of any restaurant employee, the company believes the sudden and unexpected reduction of hours could constitute a layoff within the meaning of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification and related state laws if it continues."

The cutbacks affect 55 workers at the Carraba's at 49 U.S. 41 in the Shops on Main shopping center in Schererville and 65 workers at the Outback Steakhouse on U.S. 30 in Merrillville. Both remain open but only for carryout and delivery.

"The company expects this change to be temporary and is hopeful that employees will be recalled to hours approximately equivalent to pre-pandemic hours," Heilig said.

Bloomin' Brands spokeswoman Elizabeth Watts said the company has provided "six weeks of relief pay to employees who currently do not have hours due to our dining rooms being closed."

Visionworks furloughed all of its employees after closing all its optical goods stores in Indiana in response to the state's stay at home order.