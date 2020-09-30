Outdoor Adventure Festival returns to Miller this weekend

The Outdoor Adventure Festival is returning to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood for the third straight year, but with some coronavirus precautions this year.

The Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource, and Training, or VOCART, is hosting the annual event that showcases hidden recreational gems of Northwest Indiana, highlighting trails and waterways while celebrating all abilities. People can explore the Marquette Trail while trying out various pieces of adaptive equipment.

"The Outdoor Adventure Festival is an expansion of the Outdoor Adaptive Escapade, which took place in 2017 and showcased that aging and disability impact everyone," organizer Jessica Renslow said in a news release.

"One in three households in the USA is home to a person with a varying ability. Universal design principles should be considered whenever and wherever possible, for the benefit of each and all. Infrastructure, transportation, and the environment should be considered from conception through execution; programs and services developed and implemented with all in mind."

The annual festival will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marquette Park United Methodist Church at 215 N. Grand Blvd in Gary. It's been scaled back to focus only on the Marquette Trail in Miller this year because of coronavirus.