Owner of Dyer's Pedi-Ed-Trics Emergency Medical Solutions wins National Association of EMTs' Educator of the Year Award

"A nominating colleague commented that very few educators approach even a single presentation with such a degree of enthusiasm and dedication, and that Scott has the ultimate combination of intellect and educational background coupled with a unique presentation style that makes him stand head and shoulders above the rest," Pedi-Ed-Trics Emergency Medical Solutions said in a news release. "In addition to almost 30 years of emergency room and helicopter flight nursing experience (including 25 years at the University of Chicago Medicine), Scott has presented well over 1000 seminars and hands-on skills labs in all 50 states and 7 countries. Scott likes to say that he 'doesn't like taking care of big people' and as such, helping medics and nurses around the world learn better ways to care for sick kids has been his career focus and passion since 1991."