Ozinga employee inducted into Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association’s Hall of Fame

Mike Conquest of Ozinga's Gary office was recently inducted into the Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association’s Hall of Fame.

Conquest, of Crown Point, was honored at the organization's Winter Short Course meeting in Portage for giving his time and energy to the association over the years.

“It was honestly an easy decision to induct Mike into the Hall of Fame,” said Chad Montgomery, Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association’s promotions manager. “He has always been involved in our safety and environmental group, and he is a big part of its success over the years. He’s always willing to lend a hand and has been a big part in our annual mixer competition and annual short course.”

Conquest's family owned a ready mix company and he has worked in the industry since he was 25 years old. His father, Cecil “Pic” Conquest, served as president of the Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association in the 1980s.

Conquest has volunteered with the professional trade organization, helping out with safety and the environment. As a safety and environmental committee member, he worked with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on its concrete washout proposals.

Conquest has worked for Ozinga since 1992. He started as a dispatcher and then became the safety and environmental coordinator for the fourth-generation family-owned concrete firm that has an extensive presence in Northwest Indiana.

Conquest now helps the 94-year-old construction materials firm with its contract negotiations in Indiana.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Mike,” said Joe Sanders, executive vice president of Ozinga’s ready mix operation in Indiana. “His level of knowledge in the industry coupled with his willingness to always step in and help are truly exemplary.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.