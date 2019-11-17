Ozinga looks to spread holiday cheer with Merry Mixer truck

'Tis the season for Christmas-themed concrete trucks.
Ozinga again will celebrate the holiday season with a traveling concrete truck rigged with 32,000 LED Christmas tree lights that plays popular Christmas carols synced with "dazzling light displays."
The Mokena-based concrete giant, which has operations in Gary, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Hanna, Wheatfield, Knox and New Buffalo, Michigan, decked out one of its signature red and white striped ready mix concrete trucks for the season and programmed it to play a 45-minute set of 11 holiday songs. The interactive Christmas light display will tour around Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana this month and December to make "the holiday season merry and bright."
The Merry Mixer will make an appearance at the Illuminated Christmas Parade on Dec. 6 in Whiting; the 10th Ward Holiday Event just across the state line on Chicago's Southeast Side on Dec. 7; the Parade of Lights on Dec. 8 in Tinley Park; and the Hickory Creek Church in Frankfort on Dec. 17.
Over the past three years, Ozinga's Christmas truck has been to 54 holiday celebrations in three states, including Highland's annual Christmas parade, the WGN Morning News Toy Drive, ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight, Six Flags Great America’s Holiday in the Park and Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic. It also has performed outside a South Shore Line train station, at Comer Children’s Hospital and at Rush Children’s Hospital.
The 2014 Kenworth W900 McNeilus ready mix truck runs on compressed natural gas that releases 40% less carbon than diesel, according to the company. Three deep cell batteries that are recharged with the help of the truck's alternator power the light show via a 3,000-watt inverter. The sound system — fully controlled by the driver in the cab — includes 100 feet of speaker cable, custom-fabricated speaker brackets and four JBL outdoor speakers with 250 watts of power each.
For more information, visit www.ozinga.com/merrymixer.