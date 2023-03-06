Ozinga is marking its 95th year of building roads, highways and other infrastructure across Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and beyond.

The Mokena-based company, which has an extensive footprint across Northwest Indiana, celebrated its 95th year in business on March 2. The fourth-generation family-owned company has operations in Gary, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Portage, LaPorte, Schererville, Valparaiso, Wheatfield and Knox, as well as in communities in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

About 700 Ozinga workers from five states assembled at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet to kick off the celebration. The company highlighted its "continued evolution and looked ahead to innovative new projects, products and expanded growth," according to a press release.

“We remain committed to our purpose to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and the community for generations,” said Ozinga CEO Marty Ozinga IV. “Our family has continuously stated throughout the decades that it’s our people who make the difference.”

Ozinga was founded in 1928. It has grown into one of the largest construction suppliers and service providers in the Midwest.

The company was earned an Energy Star Partner of the Year Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Ozinga has won many other honors, including a Dean’s Award from the Illinois Family Business of the Year Awards, several Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Awards and Environmental Excellence and Community Relations Awards from the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers.

The company also donates at least 10% of its pre-tax profits to organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Navarro Farms, Reclaim13 and Project H.O.O.D.