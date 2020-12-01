 Skip to main content
Ozinga rolls out iconic Merry Mixers to spread holiday cheer
Ozinga rolls out iconic Merry Mixers to spread holiday cheer

Ozinga rolls out iconic Merry Mixers to spread holiday cheer

Ozinga is again celebrating Christmas by rolling out its Merry Mixer Christmas trucks that sync light displays with popular carols.

The Mokena-based concrete and bulk materials supplier, which has operations in Gary, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Hanna, Wheatfield, Knox and New Buffalo, Michigan, has been decking out its concrete trucks for the last few years to perform Christmas concerts across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

"We’re dreaming of a red and white-striped Christmas at Ozinga — featuring our iconic Merry Mixer," the company said in an announcement. "With more than 30,000 lights and 11 of your favorite festive tunes, the Merry Mixer is sure to lift your spirits even if you can’t witness the magic in person."

The annual Christmas show — a synchronized concert running about 45 minutes — has won multiple awards from communities like Crystal Lake, Tinley Park and St. Charles and been featured on local televisions stations like WGN and ABC Chicago.

While the Merry Mixers normally make several stops in Northwest Indiana a year, none is currently scheduled in the Region with all the event cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Merry Mixers, however, can be seen at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn on Thursday; the Calvary Tree Lighting in Oak Lawn on Friday; the WGN Toy Drive in Chicago on Dec. 11; the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association in New Lenox on Dec. 12; the Peotone Lighted Parade on Dec. 12; Beacon Children's Hospital in South Bend on Dec. 18; and Hickory Creek Church in Frankfort on Dec. 22.

For more information, visit www.ozinga.com/merrymixer.

