Ozinga rolls out pink ready-mix truck to support breast cancer charities

The concrete company Ozinga will roll out its pink ready-mix truck for October to support local breast cancer charities.

The company, which has local operations in Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Gary, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Wheatfield and Knox, painted one of its red-and-white striped concrete trucks pink-and-white to show support for those afflicted by breast cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It will donate proceeds from its operations to the American Cancer Society and its charities that fight the disease that affected an estimated 13% of American women over the course of their lifetimes.

The special truck will be displayed at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Wheaton on Sunday, in Orland Park Oct. 9 and in Crown Point Oct. 16.

“Ozinga’s purpose is to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and the community for generations,” President Justin Ozinga said. “While raising awareness is important, we knew there was more we could do for those who have been impacted by the disease. Supporting these two organizations is one small way we can use the truck to make a positive impact.”

Alivia Ozinga, Justin Ozinga's daughter, came up with the idea. Their family has been affected by breast cancer, which is expected to kill about 43,250 women in the United States this year.

Justin Ozinga’s grandmother and co-owner Jeff Ozinga's mother both died from the disease, which an estimated 287,850 women are diagnosed with every year in the United States.

The 2015 Kenworth W900B truck runs on compressed natural gas. It was given truck number 0001 in reference to the 1 in 8 individuals who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The fourth-generation family-owned business supplies concrete, aggregates and cement in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.