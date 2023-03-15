Ozinga won a national industry award for its Merry Mixer Christmas truck and its pink ready mix trucks to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The Mokena-based company has an extensive footprint across Northwest Indiana that includes operations in Gary, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Portage, LaPorte, Schererville, Valparaiso, Wheatfield and Knox.

The fourth-generation family-owned company won the 2023 Concrete Cares Award from the National Ready Mix Concrete Association. The trade association's Manufacturers, Products & Services Division recognized the 95-year-old concrete company for outstanding contributions in community service.

Ozinga, which also serves, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida, rolled out its pink truck last May. Company president Justin Ozinga's daughter Alivia came up with the idea.

The company used the truck to deliver concrete throughout the year and rolled it out to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events the American Cancer Society hosted during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Ozinga donated 25% of its revenue in October to the American Cancer Society and also supplied its workers with pink company T-shirts to further raise awareness.

“As it turns out, shortly after the pink truck hit the streets, my beautiful wife Annie (Alivia’s mom) was diagnosed with breast cancer,” president Justin Ozinga said. “Thankfully, it was detected early through a routine mammogram. We hope this truck serves as a reminder and inspires others that early detection saves lives.”

Ozinga also rolls out its Merry Mixer truck that syncs 32,000 LED lights to Christmas music. It often visits the Region, including at holiday events in Highland and Whiting.

Last year, it went to 32 events, including three stops at children's hospitals.

Ozinga donated more than 1,600 items to sick children and people at assisted living homes.

"We are forever grateful that The Merry Mixer was able to be part of our events this holiday season," said Tracy Lau-Esquibel, a child life specialist at Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago. "It helped bring the spirit of the holidays to our patients and families. As always, the children and the adults in the lobby looked with amazement and delight while watching the light show. Parents expressed how wonderful it was that the hospital was able to host this event. Staff who have seen The Merry Mixer from past visits were eager to watch this year’s show. Lastly, we were able to broadcast the light show over our CCTV channel simultaneously to the hospital rooms using Zoom, allowing the opportunity for everyone to view the magic in real time. Thank you, Ozinga, for continuing a wonderful tradition with us at Comer.”

National Ready Mix Concrete Association aimed to shine a spotlight on the good that Ozinga has done and will give a $1,000 donation to the charity of its choice, the American Cancer Society.