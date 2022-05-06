PACE centers to host open houses in Dyer and Michigan City

Anyone who's caring for an aging parent or spouse can learn more about Franciscan Health's senior health and wellness programs at two upcoming open houses.

Franciscan’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly or PACE invites the public to open houses May 10 in Dyer and May 24 in Michigan City.

PACE serves as a one-stop shop for the health care needs of seniors, including medication, doctor's appointments, home supplies, medication equipment and transportation. It was created to serve people older than 55 who live independently at home but still have chronic care needs.

People can learn more between 2 and 8 p.m. May 10 at the Franciscan Health Dyer PACE Center at the South Pavilion at 2150 Gettler St., Suite 305, in Dyer. The entrance is located on the southwest side of the hospital on U.S. 30 by the Illinois state line.

The public also can go to the May 24 open house between 2 and 8 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Michigan City PACE Center at 301 W. Homer St.

The open houses will feature refreshments, giveaways and planning presentations on Medicaid, Medicare and estate planning. More than 20 senior services providers from across Northwest Indiana will provide information and field any questions people may have.

"Franciscan Senior Health & Wellness includes examination rooms where participants receive their primary care, adult day care services such as nursing, physical, occupational and recreational therapies, meals, socialization opportunities and personal care," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Dyer’s PACE Center serves all of Lake County while Michigan City’s PACE Center serves all of LaPorte County, most of Porter County and portions of St. Joseph County."

For more information, call (800) 931-3322.

