PACE coronavirus death rates lower than in nursing homes

A study found that Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in which seniors largely get care at home, has kept them safer during the coronavirus pandemic than they would have been at nursing homes.

The rate of coronavirus cases and deaths among PACE residents are each one-third lower than among nursing home residents, according to the National PACE Association.

That's partly because PACE providers adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, through such methods as use of mobile clinics, telehealth, and the repurposing of vans normally used to bring people to PACE Centers to instead furnish home-based care. Fewer than 7% of PACE enrollees tested positive for COVID-19 last year, while only 1.66% died of the virus that has swept the globe.

“The story of PACE adaptations during the pandemic shows many organizations are capable of making rapid changes to their service delivery to keep participants as safe as possible, and the very low reported death rates from the virus demonstrates they have been successful,” said Anne Montgomery, co-director of the Program to Improve Eldercare at the nonprofit Altarum. “In the process, PACE organizations have devised ways to move many services to the home, and have gone the extra mile to ensure their participants are neither lonely nor isolated.”