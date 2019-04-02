Driving has been taking a bigger bite out of Region residents' wallets.
Gas prices have risen by 45.1 cents per gallon over the last month in the Gary metro area that encompasses most of Northwest Indiana, according to the gas price tracking website GasBuddy.com.
The average price of gas in the Gary metro stood at $2.76 per gallon last week, about 9.8 cents higher than at this time a year ago.
The switch at refineries like the BP Whiting Refinery to a cleaner-burning summer blend to reduce emissions is largely to blame.
"There's no fooling motorists; gas prices have continued to surge. For the seventh straight week the national average has continued to rise, unabated, due to seasonal impacts," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"The run-up this spring has felt worse than prior years, and thus far, the national average is up nearly 50 cents per gallon from our 2019 low. Unfortunately, this a rut we'll be stuck in yet for at least a few more weeks."
Rising crude oil prices also have factored into the higher gas prices at the pump but are not the main culprit, DeHaan said.
"President Trump, as much as he'd like to control oil and gasoline prices, has not been able to successfully convince OPEC to respond, with oil prices last week closing above $60 per barrel, a fresh 2019 high," DeHaan said.
"What the president may not realize is that while oil prices have been a minor piece of the pie of rising gas prices, the bulk remains EPA mandates during the summer months that coincide with refineries doing work ahead of the intense demand during the summer in which most run near capacity."
The cheapest price in the Gary metro Monday was $2.58 per gallon, while the highest was $3.04 per gallon, according to GaryBuddy.com. The lowest price in Indiana was $2.07 per gallon.
Nationally, gas prices ranged from $1.75 per gallon to $4.99 per gallon.
The national average has risen 26.5 cents per gallon over the past month to an average of $2.69 per gallon. Gas prices are about 16 cents more expensive in neighboring Chicago, not even factoring in taxes.