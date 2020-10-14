 Skip to main content
Painter exhibiting work at Legacy Center in Michigan City
Jamie McNeill's "Long Beach" is among the works exhibited at The Legacy Center in Michigan.

 Provided

Painter Jamie McNeill will exhibit his work through the end of the year at the Legacy Center on the the campus of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City.

McNeill will exhibit his paintings, which often focus on nature and landscapes, at the gallery wall of the multi-use gallery space for community and parish functions, which aims to showcase the work of the local arts community.

"McNeill uses a realistic style and the soft, yet vibrant colors of pastel and colored pencil to portray the beauty and inspiration of landscapes and nature," the parish said in a press release. "Wildlife has always fascinated him, stemming from a lifetime of hunting and fishing. His first experience as an artist was in grade school during church services, continually drawing the same whitetail deer so it would come out just right. Largely self-taught, McNeill’s subjects range from a herd of bison titled 'Snow Army' to a fawn aptly-titled 'Wary.' A few of his nature renderings have been used by the Indiana DNR for education and identification purposes. McNeill’s current exhibit also features a subject matter familiar to many Michigan City locals and vacation home owners – the former pump house on Lakeshore Drive."

The free exhibit will be on display to the public through Jan. 4 at the Legacy Center at 1719 E. Barker Ave from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It's accessible through the Esther Street entrance.

A new exhibit will be displayed next year.

For more information, email jessicar@qas.org.

