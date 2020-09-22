PAINTGARY's latest murals grab international art world recognition

"Sometimes the first and most difficult step in preserving a building, is first bringing attention to its existence and significance. We walk or drive by buildings so often in our communities that sometimes they get lost in our minds," he said. "I think the new book-end murals garner needed attention, while also providing a much more in-depth interaction with the histories of Gary. In the world of preservation we often try to avoid painting older masonry surfaces to prevent any unintended damage, but with several roof failures and years of abandonment, I think a little paint can go a long way to garnering support for a renewed future."

The homes were built by U.S. Steel subsidiary U.S. Sheet and Tin Plate Co. and were not actually designed by the famed inventor Thomas Edison, despite the name. It's just that he was a major proponent of that type of housing at the time.

"Because there was so much press around Edison’s idea of a concrete home during the era of their construction, everyone equated concrete homes with his name," Miller said. "The name stuck and basically became a part of the history here in Gary."

Milwaukee-based architect August Reichert designed the houses, which were built by Pittsburgh-based contractor W.A. Songer between 1910 and 1913.