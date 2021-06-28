Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales

Though fireworks retailers initially didn't know what to expect, the return of municipal fireworks shows hasn't dampened demand.

"We're riding that wave of record sales," he said. "A lot more people are wanting to do big backyard shows. Even with the festivals coming back people still want to put on shows for their neighborhoods and do block parties. We gained a lot of new customers from last year when everything was shut down. We've been busy since the beginning of May."

Galouzis estimates sales are up at least 35% this year, with customers coming in from as far as Southeast Wisconsin and Southwest Michigan.

"Northwest Indiana is one of the big hot spots in the country for fireworks," he said.

Aerial fireworks are particularly in demand, Kanavos said.

"It's like Black Friday on steroids in the days leading up to the Fourth of July," he said. "I really would encourage people to shop early to avoid the lines and make sure they get the products they want, especially if they want something specific."

Big Daddy K's has been posting products, prices and video demonstrations online, a practice that's been taking off with customers who want to know what to expect and to get the most bang for their buck.