Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales

Many Northwest Indiana fireworks stores saw sales skyrocket to record highs after the traditional summer festivals and municipal fireworks celebrations got canceled during the coronavirus pandemic last year and people opted instead to put on fireworks shows in their own backyard.
Fireworks shows have come back to Northwest Indiana's cities and towns this summer. And the coronavirus disrupted the supply chain so that many fireworks are shorter in supply and higher in price.
But business continues to boom at the Region's many fireworks stands and big-box stores.
"Currently I'm up at least 30%," said George Kanavos with Big Daddy K's Fireworks Outlet in Highland. "Business is going really well. A lot of people have some extra money in their pocket."
Northwest Indiana is a major regional destination for fireworks sales, as fireworks are banned in neighboring Illinois. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security estimates more than 100 retailers in Northwest Indiana sell fireworks, many clustered along the state line, where motorists see more and more Krazy Kaplans and Johnny Rockets billboards the closer they get to the border this time of year.
Fireworks sales have been exploding. The American Pyrotechnics Association estimates consumer fireworks sales nearly doubled to $1.9 million last year, up from $1 billion the year before and $333 million in 1999.
"Sales were up 70% last year. It was crazy," said Jen Shannon with Rock the Sky Fireworks, a local chain with locations in Hammond, Gary and Merrillville. "I don't think anybody was prepared."
But manufacturers haven't been able to keep up with the soaring demand, so many stores have less inventory. Shannon said snappers, roman candles, artillery shells and sparklers were especially hard to find this year.
"I ordered early after our stores were cleared out right after the Fourth of July but I know some of my friends don't have any products," she said. "We've got a wholesaler that's taken care of us for 18 years now. We've got good connections and were prepared."
As the rush intensifies before the holiday, Rock the Sky stores often stay open until 2 a.m., when a surprising number of people are out buying fireworks, Shannon said.
"It does bring people into the area, especially from the Chicago area and Illinois," she said.
Rob Galouzis with House of Fireworks on U.S. 30 near the Illinois state line in Dyer said there was high demand and low supply this year.
"The shipping is backlogged everywhere from the port in Long Beach to the Chicago railyards," he said. "Freight has doubled and tripled. We do a significant amount of ordering early so we are sitting well, but a lot of the novelty items like sparklers and snaps are in short supply."
Though fireworks retailers initially didn't know what to expect, the return of municipal fireworks shows hasn't dampened demand.
"We're riding that wave of record sales," he said. "A lot more people are wanting to do big backyard shows. Even with the festivals coming back people still want to put on shows for their neighborhoods and do block parties. We gained a lot of new customers from last year when everything was shut down. We've been busy since the beginning of May."
Galouzis estimates sales are up at least 35% this year, with customers coming in from as far as Southeast Wisconsin and Southwest Michigan.
"Northwest Indiana is one of the big hot spots in the country for fireworks," he said.
Aerial fireworks are particularly in demand, Kanavos said.
"It's like Black Friday on steroids in the days leading up to the Fourth of July," he said. "I really would encourage people to shop early to avoid the lines and make sure they get the products they want, especially if they want something specific."
Big Daddy K's has been posting products, prices and video demonstrations online, a practice that's been taking off with customers who want to know what to expect and to get the most bang for their buck.
"We're heavily stocked with 1,000 products though there's a couple of fireworks there's a shortage of," he said. "We have lines a half hour out of the shop in the last week. If you don't want to wait, try not to wait until the last minute."
