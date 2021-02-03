Pandemic not slowing sales of homes in Region

"On the buyers' side, realtors are experiencing great competition and having a hard time getting a deal. Buyers better be ready to go when they find something close to what they want," Novak said.

Lisa Thompson, with @Properties, said, "Before the holidays is usually a dead zone, but that wasn't the case in December, and it was even worse in January."

Thompson said she listed a home in Highland in mid-January and had 40 showings and nine offers within three days. She said the winning offer was well above the asking price.

"If you look at the Highland market, the demand is so high for that location and price point that as soon as a home goes up for sale, it comes down," Thompson said.

Highland had only 10 properties listed on Monday, while in the Tri-Town area there were only a dozen listed under $400,000 when normally there are hundreds. Munster had only two listed under $600,000. Thompson said most buyers are looking for homes in the $250,000 to $300,000 range, and there is nothing in that category.

"People are getting desperate and offering $10,000 to $20,000 over the asking price," Thompson said. "Then they run into problems with the bank appraisal not wanting to loan that much, and not everybody can bring that extra money to the table at the closing.