Pandemic, shutdowns, e-commerce pose challenges for Region's retail sector

Faced with a challenging brick-and-mortar environment, the 61-year-old Art Van Furniture opted on March 5 to close all its stores, including in Hobart and Portage.

Then, after COVID-19 swept the world, the Southlake Mall in Hobart, the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City and the River Oaks Center in Calumet City were among the many retailers to temporarily shutter during the coronaivrus pandemic. Macy's, Kohl's, Hobby Lobby and many other national retailers announced furloughs of hundreds of thousands of workers nationwide while they were forced to shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In May, civil unrest over George Floyd's killing by police in Minneapolis led to protests, riots and looting that caused minor damage to the Southlake Mall trade area in Hobart and Merrillville and extensive damage to shops around the River Oaks Center in Calumet City. Retailers continued to wilt under the challenging conditions, including Piper's Children's Boutique, which closed in Valparaiso after 37 years while Aspen Cafe shuttered after 30 years in St. John, Shade Lamp House went lights out after 45 years in Munster, American Sale closed after a half century in Lansing, and the Pancake Club closed up shop in Schererville after seven years. Albert's Diamonds Jewelers and Heltzberg Diamonds both closed their Southlake Mall stores.

The coronavirus restrictions also took a toll on small business, with the closure of Washington Park in Michigan City, for instance, resulting in a 70% drop-off in business among downtown businesses in the lakefront city in LaPorte County. Michigan City shops like Unsalted No Sharks, Ballyea Celtic Jewelry Designs & Irish Gifts and Arcadia Cafe + Bar reported big downturns after the summer tourist business dried up.

New Jersey-based Bed, Bath & Beyond announced in September it would close 200 stores, including 63 by the end of the year, including in Hobart and Orland Park. The retailer reported losing 77% of its business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ascena Retail Group filed for bankruptcy, potentially resulting in the closure of its Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice, Lou & Grey, and Catherines stores across the country, including in Northwest Indiana. Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster reached the end of the road after nearly three decades.