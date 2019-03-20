Panel discussion and networking event planned for professional women

A panel discussion and free networking event later this month will focus on how women can be successful in today's workplace.
Lakeshore Public Media and Purdue University Northwest are partnering to host the talk and networking event for professional women across Northwest Indiana. It's themed after Reshma Saujani's bestselling book "Brave, Not Perfect."
Five alumni of Purdue Northwest, from a variety of backgrounds and industries, will discuss how women can get ahead in the workplace and achieve professional success. Panelists include Colleen Hickman, president of the Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance; Marsha King, dean of University of St. Francis, Crown Point campus; Emily Larson, a structural engineer for Burns & McDonnell; Afsheen Mozammel, a senior process engineer with DENSO; and Andrea Pearman, the president and chief executive officer of Diversified Marketing in Crown Point.
"This networking event is the first of three such events coordinated in partnership with the Lakeshore Professional Women's Conference," Lakeshore Public Media said in a news release. "These networking events were developed by the conference planning committee to continue the mission to encourage leadership, provide inspiration, growth and network while providing opportunities for previous conference attendee's to stay connected."
There will be networking with light refreshments immediately following the panel discussion.
The event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. March 27 in the Great Hall of the Dworkin Complex at Purdue Northwest at 1401 U.S. 421 in Westville.
Anyone interested is asked to register in advance PWC.Eventbrite.com. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit pnw.edu/womens-history.