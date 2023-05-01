Schererville-based Paradise Spreads started making organic plant-based protein spreads so they can be enjoyed by people who might suffer from food allergies.

The product has caught on and is now being stocked at local supermarkets.

Paradise Spreads, which Emily Edwards launched in 2018, was named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

"Emily Edwards is someone who has innovated in food, which is not an easy thing to do. It's the toughest business there is and she created a category that never existed until she started it," said Lorri Feldt, regional director of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center. "We're tremendously proud of her. Her company has thrived in the challenging food industry. It's difficult to get your product on supermarket shelves. It's difficult to get buyers to pay attention to you. It's challenging but she put up a fight and created something that didn't exist."

The company makes spreads and "snax pax" in caramel sea salt vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors. It bills the snack food as "gluten-free, healthy and convenient."

"Paradise Spreads is an incredible, innovative company," ISBDC State Director Natasha Jensen-Matta said. "Emily has created an innovative product. She solved a lot of different problems for a lot of different people and created something delicious."

A Mississippi native, Edwards worked as a social worker and noticed how prevalent food allergies were becoming. She enjoyed baking and experimenting with food and devised a new product.

She initially launched Paradise Icing with the help of the Purdue Northwest Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center in Hammond.

"When I started here with a One Million Cups presentation, I thought I was going to pass out," she said. "It took a lot of prayer and determination to get it off the ground. As a native of Philadephia, Mississippi, I learned from my mom who was a baker and cooked all the time. I learned recipes from her kitchen, which was a gathering place. It's where I first learned food could bring people together and where I licked the batter from the spoon when she baked cakes. I wanted to create something millennials could share with their children."

Eventually, she rebranded the product from Paradise Icing to Paradise Spreads as people associated icing more with cake when they were using it as a spread.

"We're now in 15 retailers. We sell online and wholesale," she said. "We're continuing to grow. We're very excited about our growth."

She's also developing new products like cookie sandwiches and a peanut butter flavor that's free from peanuts for people with nut allergies.

Paradise Spreads is now carried in eight Strack & Van Til stores. Edwards is working to get it stocked at Walt's and it will soon be available on Amazon and in military commissaries.

The goal is to get in stores nationwide.

"I want to continue to grow it from local to regional to national to a household brand name," she said. "I want to bring healthy sweetness to people. I want everybody to wake up in paradise."