Parents livestream with newborns at Community Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Community Hospital has live-streaming cameras that let parents bond with premie babies who are at Community Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Parents can now livestream their newborns at Community Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Community lets new parents check up on their little bundle of joy with the NicView livestreaming video system.

The health care system said the cameras let people view their infants in the NICU in real time 24/7 to "help families across the country stay connected and give peace of mind, especially during this time of social distancing."

“Bonding between parents and their new baby is as important in the NICU as it is at home,” said Kelly Spomar, nurse manager of Community Hospital’s NICU and Pediatrics units. “When a newborn’s first few critical days, weeks or even months are spent in intensive care, it often results in feelings of unease and anxiety of separation for the parents as well as the stress of trying to fit in visits at the hospital. NicView helps alleviate some of that.”

The technology is intended to help parents bond with premie or hospitalized infants even when they cannot be bedside because their child must remain in intensive care. Parents get a unique login code for a secure image stream they can share with family and friends so they can remotely watch the baby on a computer, smartphone or tablet.

“Providing such high-level services requires the most advanced facilities and talented clinical teams,” said Lou Molina, CEO of Community Hospital. “We also realize that patient care often extends beyond the bedside, with support and peace of mind that comes from innovative technologies such as the NicView system. Making parents feel more involved strengthens trusting relationships with their healthcare providers and evokes reassurance. This simple device provides a better experience for parents and relatives of our littlest patients.”

Community Hospital delivers 2,000 babies a year. For more information, visit COMHS.org/baby.

