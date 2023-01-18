 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Party City files for bankruptcy

Party City, the big-box chain with multiple Region locations, has filed for bankruptcy, but the party's not over yet.

New Jersey-based Party City has locations in Merrillville, Valparaiso, the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland and the River Oaks West Shopping Center in Calumet City. It specializes in party supplies like balloons, paper plates, cups, costumes and other festive fare.

Party City said its 800 stores will remain open and continue to serve customers as it looks to reduce debt and increase liquidity in bankruptcy court. It's landed a $150 million loan to support its ongoing operations as it looks to restructure its debt and operations through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in PCHI's ongoing transformation — establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space," said Brad Weston, CEO of Party City Holdings Inc. 

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Party City is asking the court to allow it to maintain business-as-usual operations. It plans to continue to pay wages to its employees and honor all existing customer programs and policies.

The company said it will continue to offer the same range of products as well as its online e-commerce site and Halloween City pop-up stores that specialize in Halloween costumes, yard decorations and other seasonal spooky goods every fall.

Party City hopes it will complete the restructuring through bankruptcy court by the second quarter of the year.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

