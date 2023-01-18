Party City files for bankruptcy

Party City, the big-box chain with multiple Region locations, has filed for bankruptcy, but the party's not over yet.

New Jersey-based Party City has locations in Merrillville, Valparaiso, the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland and the River Oaks West Shopping Center in Calumet City. It specializes in party supplies like balloons, paper plates, cups, costumes and other festive fare.

Party City said its 800 stores will remain open and continue to serve customers as it looks to reduce debt and increase liquidity in bankruptcy court. It's landed a $150 million loan to support its ongoing operations as it looks to restructure its debt and operations through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in PCHI's ongoing transformation — establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space," said Brad Weston, CEO of Party City Holdings Inc.

Party City is asking the court to allow it to maintain business-as-usual operations. It plans to continue to pay wages to its employees and honor all existing customer programs and policies.

The company said it will continue to offer the same range of products as well as its online e-commerce site and Halloween City pop-up stores that specialize in Halloween costumes, yard decorations and other seasonal spooky goods every fall.

Party City hopes it will complete the restructuring through bankruptcy court by the second quarter of the year.