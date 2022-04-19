Party Like a Pirate Day returns to Whiting

Ahoy matey, H.L. Mencken once remarked that "every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands and hoist the black flag."

Would-be buccaneers and scourges of the seven seas can swashbuckle all up and down 119th Street in downtown Whiting this weekend.

Avast ye, Party Like a Pirate Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Whiting. Blimey, it will be followed with a 21+ pub crawl from 7 to 11 p.m. in which buses will take revelers to ports of call that include the American Slovak Club, Beggars Pizza in Whiting, Bulldog Brewing Co., Center Lounge & Restaurant, Frankie V's Bar & Grill, Sportsmen's Corner, The Standard Taproom, The Emerald Green at Lost Marsh, The Office, The Taco Dive and Winey Beach Cafe.

Yo ho ho, several downtown businesses will be participating in the event for landlubbers who dream of sailing under the Jolly Roger.

"Riddle me timbers, a kids pirate crew can start at Mind Benders to get your map and voyage down 119th Street and match stickers to pirate riddles, for a chance to win the treasure," said Joel Bender, own of Mind Benders Puzzles & Games at 1438 119th St. in Whiting. "Along the way, stop at Studio 659 to make a pirate craft. Stop at Skull Island for a obstacle course, bouncy house or face paintings. This is a fun, free family event."

The City of Whiting and Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce have held Party Like a Pirate Day for several years. It was called off the last few years because of the pandemic.

"It's a great annual event in Whiting and Robertsdale that draws hundreds if not thousands to town," said Tom Dabertin with the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

People are encouraged to dress up and talk like pirates.

"There will be pirate hunts at local businesses, merchants and eateries," said Jen Gunter-Peddycord with the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce. "Sheridan Plaza will be turned into Skull Island with a bounce house, face paint, games and activities. There's a lot of fun for kids and families. And during the bar crawl, each bar will have specialty foods and drinks."

Expect plenty of photo ops to fill your social media coffers.

"There will be characters to pose with at Skull Island and photo backdrops throughout the day and during the evening," she said. "It's a unique, fun event that kicks off our festival season. It gets us ready for the busy season during the spring, summer and fall."

