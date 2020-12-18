 Skip to main content
Patients who have recovered from COVID urged to donate plasma
Patients who have recovered from COVID urged to donate plasma

Blood donations at Community Healthcare System

A donor has his blood drawn by a phlebotomist during a blood drive in April.

 John J. Watkins

Plasma is being sought from people who recovered from COVID-19.

Franciscan Health and Versiti Blood Centers asked people who have recovered from the coronavirus to give convalescent plasma that's used to help critically ill patients fight the virus that's killed more than 1.6 million people worldwide, including more than 300,000 in the United States.

“Convalescent plasma has been used since the 1800s to help people infected with different viruses and bacteria. The idea behind convalescent plasma is that if we take the antibodies from a patient who has recovered from an infection, and give them to a patient who is sick from that same infection, those antibodies may help that sick patient fight off the disease faster,” said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist for Franciscan Health.

A single donation of convalescent plasma could save as many as three lives.

“Donating plasma is donating blood, except that you’ll get your platelets and red blood cells back. Just the plasma will be taken. The same requirements for blood donation apply, and you must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days to be eligible,” West said.

Anyone who is interested should visit FranciscanHealth.org/CovidPlasma to learn more.

Blood also is needed from those who have not been infected by COVID-19. They are encouraged to make an appointment at Versiti, which supplies blood to Franciscan Health hospitals and more than 70 other hospitals, by calling 800-632-4722 or emailing donate.in@versiti.org

