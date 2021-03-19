Patrician Banquets in Schererville for sale

Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Dyer sold 400 pounds of corn beef on St. Patrick's Day, and poured Guinness and whiskey until late into the night.

Owner Pattijo Porter has endured a rough year with the coronavirus pandemic and a disaster on St. Patrick's Day last year, when a blown-out transformer cut off her phone line, leaving customers unable to place orders and the pub with hundreds of pounds of corned beef. Finnegan's was shut down for three months, but the 20-year-old pub at 1074 Joliet St. in Sand Ridge Plaza in Dyer landed a Paycheck Protection Loan to pay bills, retain its eight employees and keep the lights on.

The loan and a loyal customer base helped save Finngean's Irish pub.

But Porter is now looking to sell her other business, Patrician Banquets at 410 E. U.S. 30 in Schererville.

“It just breaks my heart because my family put our hearts into that business," Porter said. "My father built the banquet hall and we opened in 2006. Our first event was my parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. However, when the pandemic hit, all 31 of the events we had booked in 2020 canceled."