Patrick Industries to hire more than 30 workers at LaPorte plant

Elkhart-based recreational vehicle supplier Patrick Industries plans to hire up to 31 workers at a new plant in LaPorte.

The company makes components and building products for recreational vehicles, manufactured houses and the marine industry. It plans to open a 60,00-square-foot spec industrial building being built by Quincy Development in the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city's north side.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader such as Patrick Industries and this project will provide high-quality employment opportunities for our residents,” LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said.

Patrick Industries started in 1959 and now employs more than 9,500 workers at more than 170 plants and warehouses in North America and China. Its many products include fixtures, furnishings, furniture, shower doors, boat covers, electrical system components, drywall, electronics and appliances.

It plans to invest millions in the new LaPorte facility.

“We are excited to be working with the city of LaPorte on this project. Our goal is to build a long-lasting partnership with the community. We want to thank the City, Mayor Dermody, Bert Cook, and the LaPorte City Council for their support,” said Senior Vice President Hugo Gonzalez.