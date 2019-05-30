Patti’s All-American gymnastics studio is celebrating its 50th year in business this year.
Patti Komara's business has trained thousands of Region students in gymnastics, tumbling, dance, swim, and other classes over the last half-century, with about 1,200 to 1,500 students enrolled in classes every year. Her studio at 1530 Joliet St. in Dyer has been voted Best of the Region in gymnastics the last 24 years and Best of the Region in dance for the last 5 years by readers of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Komara said she is proud to have created a successful business that has endured the test of time.
“I’m most thankful for the support of my family who have always been there for me and stood by me through the tough times," Komara said. "I have to thank my husband, Bob, and my two children, Joe and Kelly. I also need to thank my mom, because she’s the one who suggested I start the business back in 1969. She has given me such good business advice during the last 50 years. I know that Patti’s All-American will continue and live on far longer than I. But at this moment, I couldn’t be prouder.”
In addition to running the business in the Tri-Town, Komara speaks at national seminars, writes articles on the gymnastics business for trade publications and pens a blog and email newsletter with 10,000 subscribers. She has made more than 150 gymnastics training DVDs and helped create the preschool gymnastics certification program for USA Gymnastics.
She's racked up a number of honors over her lengthy career, including “USA Gymnastics National Business Leader of the Year," "USA Gymnastics Club Owner of the Year, “Innovator of Year” by the Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana and “Most Influential Business Woman in Northwest Indiana."
