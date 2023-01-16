Paul Henry's Art Gallery revives one of Region's longest-running nights of live entertainment

HAMMOND — Dennis J. Leise grabbed his steel-bodied resonator guitar, slung it over his shoulder with a strap made from "do not cross" police tape and took the stage before the packed house.

He started strumming as the crowd watched, rapt.

The music has again returned Thursday nights at Paul Henry's Art Gallery's Acoustic Jams in downtown Hammond after a hiatus of a few years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It's one of the Region's longest-running nights of live entertainment that draws both spectators and performers from across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

"To me, the jams at Paul Henry's are culturally essential to the Region," Leise said. "It's this great, funky little off-the-radar repurposed establishment that isn't a bar, that draws musicians and spectators of all ages, who come from all over. I've talked to people who have come from as far away as Kankakee and Valparaiso to play or just listen. The vibe can't be beat."

Leise performs all across Chicagoland, both solo and with his band, Tiny Horse. He's toured internationally and released four albums, two of which made Tom Lounges' Top 10 lists for the year. He's a regular at Paul Henry's Acoustic Jams.

"I've been going for about six years, which predates my moving down here from the western suburbs of Chicago," he said. "I really like the intimacy and community aspects of it and that the people who are there to listen, actually are there to listen. Everyone is very supportive of whatever comes through. Dave Mueller, the owner, really has something special there."

Mueller repurposed the historic 19th-century hardware store his family long owned at 416 Sibley St. into an art gallery to save the business. It displays paintings, photos, sculptures and other artwork amid tall wooden shelves filled with rusty screws, vintage tools and other trappings of a store long focused on home repair.

In 2009, he launched the Acoustic Jam, which had its 483rd iteration last week.

"It was a matter of survival," Meller said. "The art alone wasn't bringing enough people in. I needed to create a revenue stream to get people in the door, and people had asked me about doing live events."

Paul Henry's now hosts regular concerts, everything from big band to punk. It hosts regular events like a community singing of "Auld Lang Syne" on New Year's Eve and the Spoo Willoughby Nearly-Annual Corn Boil and Semi-Chaotic Hootenanny, which is even wilder than it sounds. But it's the long-running Acoustic Jam series that turned Paul Henry's into a cultural hub in the Region, a popular destination both for musicians and appreciators of live music.

"I have been going to the jams probably 10 years. I love being there and seeing the talented entertainers and the camaraderie each week," regular Mary LeVan said. "I appreciate how Dave Mueller gives folks the opportunities to perform. It's exciting."

The Acoustic Jams are an open mic that takes place every Thursday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m., but it can run later if needed. It used to feature an open potluck dinner, but that's been phased out because of COVID-19, and people are encouraged to bring in individually packaged food instead.

"Music-wise, it's pretty much the same," Mueller said. "There's no amplification of any sort. We allow at least three songs per performer. New players who have never played before play in the middle. The crowd trickles in for a while, and seasoned performers don't get distracted, but new performers can be sensitive to interruptions, so we don't want them on too early. We get them up there during the peak of the crowd so they're more comfortable. It's a very easy crowd. It's not a bar. People are paying attention and listening. It's not a library, but people's attention is focused."

People who want to socialize can duck into the gallery's other rooms and talk to their heart's content.

"There are certain advantages to doing it without any sort of amplification," he said. "Not having any sort of distraction in the audience is pretty significant."

More than 650 performers have taken the stage over the years, including The Lonesome Organist Jeremy Jacobsen, experimental musician and instrument maker Joe Rauen, and Rich Krueger, a singer-songwriter and neonatal physician who appeared on "CBS Sunday Morning" before moving to Los Angeles a year ago.

"A lot of people were clamoring for it to come back," Mueller said. "We had a rough year in 2021. The roofs were in jeopardy. We couldn't haven't it then because of problems with the physical building. Then last year, we took on the legacy art sale on Montana Morrison. Those pieces were so big they overwhelmed the whole room."

The Acoustic Jam has been back for three weeks. Word has been trickling back to the regulars who once frequented it.

"There's always a lag in rebuilding as compared to when you're building something new," Mueller said. "There's been a two-year interruption. People have moved on and done different things and found different things to do. So we've got to rebuild it to bring the old people back and create new interest. Fortunately, we've got many dedicated supporters of the gallery who are more than willing to help me by talking it up enthusiastically. It's amazing people contribute out of the goodness of their hearts the way they did to the building and the roof."

Musician Mike Kaysen originally came up with the concept of having a music performance combined with a potluck supper. He had heard of a similar event taking place in South Bend.

"It wasn't my original idea," Mueller said. "It was an interesting confluence of a lot of things. Each performer plays a little bit differently. It's completely unplugged. We eventually added a piano because piano players were a little upset."

The Acoustic Jam started out as a monthly event but became weekly because it was easier if everyone knew it always took place Thursday nights. It sometimes hosts dancers, stand-up comics, spoken word performers and poets, including Marc Kelly Smith, who founded slam poetry at the historic Green Mill in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

But it's mostly a stage for musicians, including many who are new or even taking the stage for the first time.

"One thing that's been kind of gratifying is that it offering an opportunity for young artists and emerging artists to get in front of a crowd," Mueller said. "It's a good crowd and a courtesy crowd. They're getting the experience of performing without having to deal with a rude crowd or a non-attentive crowd. A lot of times, if you're at an open mic at a bar or restaurant, it's kind of a sideshow."

Many people come up to try out songs they just wrote, often telling the crowd they wrote it earlier that week or even earlier that day.

"It's a good platform to test a song out," he said. "You can play in front of an audience and see if the crowd reacts. Some new people are nervous, but it's not like going to a violin recital where their knees are shaking."

The musicians often perform at other dedicated open mic nights across the Region, including at Front Porch Music in Valparaiso, One Best Life at Tinker's Attic in Highland and Studio 659 in Whiting.

"What I've found is people meet each other and wind up going to other venues," Mueller said. "A lot of them came together at Paul Henry's. They formed this little pod of people looking for something to do and joined together at the gallery."

The Acoustic Jam has been taking place almost continuously save for the pandemic and a stretch in 2016 when Mueller was recovering from three surgeries in a row and needed to take time off.

"A lot of open mic nights at bars and restaurants have burned themselves out over the years based on the commitment of whoever's running the thing," he said. "But there's been continuity to the Acoustic Jams. It's been going on for quite some time."

People take the stage playing mostly guitars but sometimes violins, pianos, banjos, accordions, trumpets, brass instruments and even drum kits they schlepped in. The background oozes ambiance with paintings, hardware and various artworks. A wooden sculpture of an anthropomorphic outhouse traipsing off sits behind the stage, which is located in the main room that hosts the rotating exhibits so different art is often on display.

Some of the performances have been memorable.

"It's rewarding for me to hear something different and unique," Mueller said. "We've had people drag in some strange instruments you've never heard of. Joe Rauen plays household items like the sink. He beats it for percussion. It's been quite a variety. We've had improv. We've had Mexican dancers from East Chicago. Once had one girl doing a high-line aerial dance on silk she strung through the rafters."

Jacobsen said Paul Henry's Acoustic Jams were "a cornerstone of the art and music community" in the Calumet Region.

"I have been going to the open mic stage for several years," he said. "There's an enthusiastic, abundant and attentive audience filled with generosity and gratitude for the performers. All will find they are welcome and find many things to like in this unique space."

Admission is $10 or $5 for performers or people who bring food.

For more information, call 219-678-5015, visit paulhenrysartgallery.com or find Paul Henry's on Facebook.

