Pavilion Grill & Restaurant brings lakefront dining, rooftop libations to Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON — The poet Carl Sandburg described the Indiana Dunes as “to the Midwest what the Grand Canyon is to Arizona and Yosemite to California.”

Now one can sit down for a meal overlooking the endless expanse of Lake Michigan and the epic landscape of sand and surf forged by glaciers thousands of years ago.

The Pavilion Restaurant & Grill at the Indiana Dunes State Park, which started offering takeout only during the beach season last summer, opened in late May for dining in. The Rooftop Lakeview Lounge opened this past weekend. They join the general store, special events venue and Dari-Dip ice cream parlor, each of which opened last summer after a years-long $5 million renovation.

The restaurant and rooftop bar occupy the historical pavilion dating back to 1930 at 1600 N 25 E in Chesterton.

“The Pavilion will enhance the Indiana Dunes State Park experience,” Indiana Dunes Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said.

“The Pavilion is an iconic building for the state park, and it was so underutilized in the past,” Weimer said. “Pavilion Partners have breathed new life into this iconic building. It fills a significant void within Porter County because it is the only place you can eat on the lake. We have not had this option since the Red Lantern in Beverly Shores closed. The view is incredible.”

The menu includes pizza, sandwiches, salads, burgers, truffle fries, Bavarian pretzel sticks and a “Ricotta Cloud” of whipped ricotta topped with cherry tomato, fresh basil, honey and black pepper that can be scooped up with garlic parmesan bread bites.

It’s a chef-driven menu. The fruit salad, for instance, features watermelon, cantaloupe, fresh mint and Tajin macerated in lemon syrup. It includes vegetarian options like an avocado tomato sandwich and gourmet pizzas like the Pig Newton, which is topped with mozzarella, prosciutto, figs, balsamic and goat cheese.

There’s also “Another Margherita,” a Hawaiian Luau and a Super Fan’s Saaaaausage paying homage to the Chicago-loving sports fans in the classic Saturday Night Live sketch. More basic versions like cheese and sausage are also available by the slice. Cauliflower crusts are an option for whole pizzas.

Pavilion Restaurant & Grill offers half-pound burgers, including a Poblano Burger, a Steakhouse Burger, a Med Burger with tomato jam and olive tapenade and a “Post Swim Crunch Burger” topped with bacon crumble, cheddar, truffled remoulade and potato chips.

It offers soda and alcohol, which had been a point of controversy with activists in Porter County during the renovations. The restaurant will serve wine, mixed drinks and a selection of craft and domestic beers.

It also has margaritas and cocktails like mimosas, bellinis and the Third Coast with Titos Vodka, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and a cherry garnish. Many have locally inspired names like the Dune Bug, Windy City Horizon and Coyote Sunset.

The Devils Slide, a reference to the 100-foot-tall sand dune nearby, blends Titos, Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, 1800, Cointreau, sour mix, cranberry juice and a lemon squeeze for a potent concoction that comes in a pint glass.

The restaurant has the potential to draw more visitors to the Indiana Dunes, including outside of the peak summer season, Weimer said.

“Since the Pavilion is on Lake Michigan and within the Indiana Dunes, which creates this incredible experience, I do believe it will draw visitors,” she said. “We really hope the Pavilion Partners will test how long they can remain open during the year because I believe they can attract visitors during our shoulder seasons.”

The Pavilion Restaurant & Grill will be open daily except Tuesday, while the Rooftop Lakeview Lounge will be open in the late afternoons and evenings Friday through Sunday.

It will feature a more limited menu that will include a prosciutto and melon salad, an olive bowl, chicken wings, carnitas empanadas, Peking duck rolls, mini lobster rolls and a steak and tomato salad with lemon cream and chimichurri. A smaller choice of beers also will be on tap on the rooftop bar.

Northwest Indiana has a few dining options near Lake Michigan with lake views, including the Sunset Grille, Bartlett’s Fish Camp and Mateys Restaurant in Michigan City. But it hasn’t had anything comparable to the sit-down dining experience with a full menu the Pavilion Restaurant & Grill offers right on the beach since the defunct Red Lantern Inn that opened in Beverly Shores in the 1960s, said Roy Krizek, one of the owners of the Schoolhouse Shop & Antiques in Furnessville.

“Probably the best-known facility was the one in Beverly Shores that’s gone now and now part of the National Park,” he said. “It was a first-class restaurant right on the shoreline that suffered from beach erosion and then closed down in the late 1980s or the early 1990s. This has dramatic views and it’s right on the beach.”

Krizek expects the lakefront dining at the Pavilion Restaurant & Grill will help draw more tourists and boost business in the Duneland area.

“It’s finally up and operating this year,” he said. “Although the renovations were complete last year, they just had the outside ice cream shack and the beach store operating. Now they’ve come up to speed with the dining. It will take some time for word to spread that it’s open, but it’s a first-class thing. It’s just lovely.”

It joins a growing number of attractions near the Indiana Dunes, such as the boat tours that launched from Trail Creek in Michigan City a few years ago, Krizek said.

“With high gas prices, the Indiana Dunes have become a very attractive place to spend a vacation,” he said. “The restaurant and rooftop bar give people more things to do. It’s another huge improvement along the South Shore.”

It also has the potential to draw different demographics than currently visit, he said.

“Going to the beach tends to draw a younger crowd. It appeals to young families,” he said. “It draws a lot of people from Chicago and has since I was a kid. This adds a whole other realm of activities. Older couples can come and have dinner at the Dunes in a sit-down situation that had not been available before.”

The Dunes Restaurant & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except for Tuesday. The Rooftop Lakeview Lounge is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit dunespavilion.com or call 219-250-2555.

