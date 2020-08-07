Paycheck Protection Loans saved more than 950,000 jobs in Indiana, study finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new study found Paycheck Protection Program loans that were offered to small businesses during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus this past spring saved 951,593 jobs in Indiana.

Business.org, an online informational resource for small business owners, analyzed the U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans providing more than $519 million in funding for struggling businesses around the country. With the help of funding to meet expenses at a time when many were forced to close or saw a steep reduction in business, they were able to save 50.6 million jobs.

More than 19 million jobs were saved with loans under $150,000, while another 31 million were retained because of loans in excess of $150,000.

"Now that $519 billion in PPP loans has had time to work, one question still hangs in the air: Has the funding been effective? According to recent data released by the U.S. Treasury Department, the answer is yes," the study's author, Andrew Mosteller, wrote in the report. "Thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of jobs have been saved in each state. With unemployment reaching significant highs in April of this year, we can only imagine how much worse things could have been if the PPP loans didn’t help retain American jobs during this economic crisis."