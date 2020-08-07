Paycheck Protection Loans saved more than 950,000 jobs in Indiana, study finds

A new study found Paycheck Protection Program loans that were offered to small businesses during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus this past spring saved 951,593 jobs in Indiana.
Business.org, an online informational resource for small business owners, analyzed the U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans providing more than $519 million in funding for struggling businesses around the country. With the help of funding to meet expenses at a time when many were forced to close or saw a steep reduction in business, they were able to save 50.6 million jobs.
More than 19 million jobs were saved with loans under $150,000, while another 31 million were retained because of loans in excess of $150,000.
"Now that $519 billion in PPP loans has had time to work, one question still hangs in the air: Has the funding been effective? According to recent data released by the U.S. Treasury Department, the answer is yes," the study's author, Andrew Mosteller, wrote in the report. "Thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of jobs have been saved in each state. With unemployment reaching significant highs in April of this year, we can only imagine how much worse things could have been if the PPP loans didn’t help retain American jobs during this economic crisis."
In Indiana, banks gave 79,151 loans to affected businesses, totaling $9.48 billion in funding, according to business.org.
In neighboring Illinois, business owners received 202,143 PPP loans totaling $22,486,267,789 and saving 2.1 million jobs.
"The more loan funding a state received, the more jobs were saved, demonstrating that the program effectively preserved American jobs during a time of high unemployment," the report noted
Indiana's unemployment rate remained 11.2% in June, while the national jobless rate stood at 11.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
