Peace of mind: Insurance pro Peter Monger can help clients ‘sleep better at night’

“I like to tell people I’m an inch wide and a mile deep,” he said. “I specialize, I’m younger, and I bring my knowledge. Being younger is not something you should run away from. You get to learn as much as you can about the industry, and that’s why I specialize. I don’t run away from my age, but use it as a strength.”

One challenge facing insurance and other industries has been COVID-19, Monger said. The pandemic, he said, “has definitely changed most agencies that had to embrace technology. Every agency is using technology to provide services for clients. That could be Zoom meetings or conference calls.”

This crisis, Monger continued, has taught him that “technology is going to be the future of our business. With COVID, you can interact through Zoom and still deliver and provide services, like bonds for construction.”

Having grown up in Valparaiso, Monger attended Andrean High School for two years before moving to Cincinnati and finishing high school there. He went on to Purdue University West Lafayette.

After college, Monger worked in construction, subcontracting and real estate. He worked in Chicago, Cincinnati and London before deciding to return to Northwest Indiana.