Peace of mind: Insurance pro Peter Monger can help clients ‘sleep better at night’

Starting his sixth year at Rothschild Agency, Inc., Peter Monger enjoys his job as a construction risk insurance specialist.
“I’m a people person,” he said, “so this allows me to do what I do best, interact with people.”
The 33-year-old Crown Point resident added, “It’s very cool. I get to protect someone’s largest asset by insuring their business. I’m able to help them meet their needs.”
Monger has 40-50 business clients. They include construction companies, environmental firms and asbestos abatement services. These companies are seeking guidance on protecting themselves, their employees and their facilities.
“They want to know how they can sleep better at night,” Monger said. “I try to convey that I look at their total cost of risk, which is more than just buying a policy, but what risk management and safety practices are in place to be proactive to prevent workplace injuries or liability claims."
Established in 1944, Rothschild Agency specializes in providing customized insurance programs for businesses, groups, organizations, individuals and families. For more than 70 years, the company has prided itself on professionalism and integrity.
Monger believes he can better help his clients by specializing in one area — risk management.
“I like to tell people I’m an inch wide and a mile deep,” he said. “I specialize, I’m younger, and I bring my knowledge. Being younger is not something you should run away from. You get to learn as much as you can about the industry, and that’s why I specialize. I don’t run away from my age, but use it as a strength.”
One challenge facing insurance and other industries has been COVID-19, Monger said. The pandemic, he said, “has definitely changed most agencies that had to embrace technology. Every agency is using technology to provide services for clients. That could be Zoom meetings or conference calls.”
This crisis, Monger continued, has taught him that “technology is going to be the future of our business. With COVID, you can interact through Zoom and still deliver and provide services, like bonds for construction.”
Having grown up in Valparaiso, Monger attended Andrean High School for two years before moving to Cincinnati and finishing high school there. He went on to Purdue University West Lafayette.
After college, Monger worked in construction, subcontracting and real estate. He worked in Chicago, Cincinnati and London before deciding to return to Northwest Indiana.
A key role model for Monger is his father, James Monger, about to retire after 30 years at Cargill, a global food corporation. The son cited his father’s empathy as a strong point.
“Think from the other person’s perspective,” Monger said he learned from his father. “Always keep a positive attitude when interacting with others personally and professionally.”
He added, “I want [clients] to know that I try to look at insuring their business from their point of view and try to make the quoting or insurance review process as easy as possible in order to earn their business.”
A former wide receiver and defensive back on Andrean’s state football runners-up from 2002, Monger maintains one lesson from the gridiron: Hit or be hit.
“That’s the mentality I hold,” he said. “You’re either going to get someone’s attention or someone else is going to get your client.”
Monger, who prizes his Andrean days, returns the favor, working weekends as an assistant football coach for the Fighting 59ers. He also serves on the Northern Indiana Foundation Board for Franciscan Health.
Looking ahead, Monger will marry Ashley Boege in Mexico next Jan. 16. He praised his high school background for aiding his growth in life and at work.
“Through my affiliation with Andrean, I have a very large network of friends personally and professionally,” he said.
