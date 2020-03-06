Peerless Potato Chips has new owners, could make a comeback

Peerless Potato Chips was one of the best known food brands ever to emerge from Gary, along with Cloverleaf Dairy and El Frio pop, Hess said.

"It's a significant company," he said. "People, their parents and their grandparents bought those chips for generations. It's a local institution."

Inland Steel retiree Jim Terry said his wife grew up near the Peerless factory.

"She often tells me how they would stop to buy a bag still warm of those wonderful chips," he said. "Many like her miss that taste very much."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he grew up eating Peerless Potato Chips as a kid and is excited that it potentially could come back.

"It was an institution in this community for many years," he said. "As mayor, I welcome any new or startup economic development in the city. We appreciate people willing to take a chance to help foster more economic development. It could mean employment and additional tax revenue. It's exciting and I would love to meet those folks and welcome them into the city."