Peerless Potato Chips has new owners, could make a comeback

One of the Region's favorite homegrown snack foods could be making a comeback, but it will require some help.
Peerless Potato Chips was a staple at Northwest Indiana supermarkets for 89 years before going out of business in 2017 when its main distributor, the Joliet-based coop Central Grocers, went bankrupt and ceased to exist.
Recently retired steelworker Michael Lemmons and his wife, Sheila, acquired the entire business — including the potato chip factory at 661 W. 11th Ave. in Gary and the recipe to "the best chips you'll ever have the pleasure of eating" — in September. They closed on the deal just days before owner Jack Hogg died, said Audrey Lemmons, a real estate agent representing the property and the daughter-in-law of the new owners.
They passed inspections to start manufacturing potato chips there again. And they got agreements from Strack & Van Til, Family Express and some independent mom-and-pop grocery stores to bring Peerless Potato Chips back to store shelves.
But there's a snag in the plans, Audrey Lemmons said.
The new owners have had trouble getting the manufacturing equipment — which dates back up to the 1950s — back up and running. The biggest problem has been the bagging machine.
"The bagging machine, they can't control it," Audrey Lemmons said. "It's a PLC program from the 1950s, and they've explored all over for new machines. The cost of a brand new bagger is steep."
So the new owners are either looking to sell Peerless Potato Chips or find a partner or partners who would either invest or have the operational know-how to get the manufacturing lines back up and running, Audrey Lemmons said. The owners turned to past employees, but the headcount dwindled from about 15 people to only three people running the factory at the end.
"He doesn't have that sort of operational experience," she said of her father-in-law. "He's an electrician by trade. He's never made a potato chip. He just retired and had a lot of energy, but it was more than he ever planned. It's been malfunctioning and breaking down."
The new owners had hoped to get Peerless back up and running by Christmas, but now are looking for a buyer, investors or partners.
"The repairs have been coming out of his pocket, and it's just a lot of stress," she said. "It kept hitting snags, and Jack isn't around to ask questions to."
Founded in 1929, Peerless Potato Chips was family-owned for its nearly nine-decade run. It has a storied history in Northwest Indiana, said Gary Public Library Indiana Room Librarian David Hess.
"It was run by a woman in 1967, which was unusual at the time," he said. "It distributed all the way out to Burlington, Iowa and Springfield, Illinois before World War II, but that stopped when rations were imposed and it never resumed."
Peerless Potato Chips was one of the best known food brands ever to emerge from Gary, along with Cloverleaf Dairy and El Frio pop, Hess said.
"It's a significant company," he said. "People, their parents and their grandparents bought those chips for generations. It's a local institution."
Inland Steel retiree Jim Terry said his wife grew up near the Peerless factory.
"She often tells me how they would stop to buy a bag still warm of those wonderful chips," he said. "Many like her miss that taste very much."
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he grew up eating Peerless Potato Chips as a kid and is excited that it potentially could come back.
"It was an institution in this community for many years," he said. "As mayor, I welcome any new or startup economic development in the city. We appreciate people willing to take a chance to help foster more economic development. It could mean employment and additional tax revenue. It's exciting and I would love to meet those folks and welcome them into the city."
The new owners have listed Peerless Potato Chips for sale as a nearly turnkey operation, save for the troubled bagging machine that would have to be fixed or replaced. A buyer would get the factory, all the manufacturing equipment, the neighboring warehouse, and the recipe for the chips that were "Old Fashion Pure Vegetable Shortening Cooked" with slogans like "Quality since 1929," "Fresh 'n' crisp," and "Make the chips, they'll eat em." They were at one point sold in tins and, more recently, in bags, including the value-sized "The Big Un!"
"Exciting opportunity to bring back the legendary red and white bags of Peerless Potato Chips not only to Northwest Indiana residents but also expatriate Regioners who have been waiting for the return of the classic local brand for 3 years since the 89 year old family business closed operations in 2017," the listing reads.
"The facility, production equipment and delivery vehicles have been waiting to restore Peerless to its former glory days as the #1 potato chip choice of Northwest Indiana and beyond."
The listing touts the opportunity to "own a lucrative company with a large existing customer base and the commitment of local and government programs designed to revive not only the Gary community, but the Indiana economy as a whole," such as The EDGE or Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit and the Next Level Jobs Employer Training Grant.
"Capitalize on the chance to regenerate and operate a thriving local business and bring new jobs and economic stability to the area!" the listing reads. "Own a piece of local history and restore a beloved brand to its original glory!"
Anyone who's interested should contact Audrey Lemmons at 219-921-4599 or audrey@sellblackrock.com.