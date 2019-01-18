Penny Mustard Funishings has opened a new store in Merrillville in "furniture row" between Costco and Southlake Mall.
Penny Mustard's Merrillville showroom opened at 1500 E. U.S. 30 in Merrillville, selling furniture that's meant to last for generations. It's located in a thicket of furniture stores in the Southlake Mall trade area that includes Bob's Discount Furniture and Mattress Store, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, Ashley HomeStore and Mattress Firm.
Merrillville Planning Director Bill Laid said the company invested $107,000 in renovating the 18,900-square-foot building. It was formerly home to the La-Z-Boy, which moved to a newer and larger 24,000-square-foot building just a little farther back from U.S. 30.
The small local chain offers "heirloom-quality, hand-crafted furniture," both traditional and contemporary "for every room of your home from bedrooms to kitchens, and living rooms to offices."
The Wisconsin-based company has nine stores, including in Orland Park, Schaumburg, Naperville, Downers Grove and Lincolnshire in Illinois. The Merrillville showroom is its first Indiana location of the family-owned business, which opened its first store in 1993.
The retailer specializes in furniture that's meant to last and is made by craftsmen in the United States, including desks, entertainment centers, curio cabinets, chests and nightstands. It uses lumber harvested in the Midwest, including cherry, oak, maple, hickory and walnut, and said it plants two new trees to replace each one that's cut down.
Penny Mustard also sells accessories like mirrors, rugs, lamps, and comforter sets.
The Merrillville store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.pennymustard.com.