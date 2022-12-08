 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

People can get $50 Visa gift cards at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in LaPorte County

  • 0
People can get $50 Visa gift cards at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in LaPorte County

COVID-19 vaccination stickers are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

People can get COVID-19 vaccines for the winter season, when it's more likely to catch respiratory diseases because of cold-weakened immense systems and more time spent indoors.

Franciscan Health Michigan City and Beacon Health will host coronavirus vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Dunebrook at 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech Michigan City at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City; and 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.

People over the age of 12 years old can get a first or second Pfizer vaccine or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. Children between the ages of 5 years old and 11 years old also can get Pfizer first and second vaccines and bilvalent booster vaccines.

People are also reading…

Anyone getting a booster or second shot can qualify for a $50 Visa gift card.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Beacon Health landed a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year to vaccinate more people against the virus that's killed more than 1.1 million Americans. It allotted $164,500 to Franciscan Health to offer mobile vaccination clinics to underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No advance registration is required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts