People can get $50 Visa gift cards at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in LaPorte County

People can get COVID-19 vaccines for the winter season, when it's more likely to catch respiratory diseases because of cold-weakened immense systems and more time spent indoors.

Franciscan Health Michigan City and Beacon Health will host coronavirus vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Dunebrook at 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech Michigan City at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City; and 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.

People over the age of 12 years old can get a first or second Pfizer vaccine or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. Children between the ages of 5 years old and 11 years old also can get Pfizer first and second vaccines and bilvalent booster vaccines.

Anyone getting a booster or second shot can qualify for a $50 Visa gift card.

Beacon Health landed a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year to vaccinate more people against the virus that's killed more than 1.1 million Americans. It allotted $164,500 to Franciscan Health to offer mobile vaccination clinics to underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No advance registration is required.