A podcast studio in downtown Hobart is offering Region residents a way to preserve their life stories for their family and posterity.
Green Door Used Books and Studio at 210 Main St. has launched The River Project, which gives people a chance to interview family members or record their own life stories. People can create professional-quality audio or video recordings of their life stories either in the studio, their home or a retirement community.
Sreten Jovanovic runs the podcasting studio and recording project while his partner Michael Massengill oversees the used bookstore part of Green Door's operation.
Jovanovic, who produces several podcasts such as "Musically Meditated" and "Juice Pro Wrestling" through the Green Door Network, wants to give people a chance to document their family history by recording parents, grandparents or other loved ones.
"It's super simple," he said. "People call us up. We get the information, and they come in to rent the studio. They can tell their own personal story or interview a brother, a father, a son. They get on the microphone and can talk about the small town they grew up in, how they met their husband or just tell jokes."
In-studio recording costs $50 an hour. It's more for off-site visits where the recording equipment has to be set up, for video recordings, or for editing.
Within seven days of the recording session, the studio provides participants with a CD or flash drive.
"It's essentially an audio service, but we also have a video service if that's what some people would prefer," he said.
"In the age of iPhones, anybody can record themselves but we have a studio with a nice sound in a controlled environment. This is a way to document people's stories, their legacy, their journeys."
Jovanovic said the rise in interest in ancestry and personal history shows a demand for the service.
"We see people getting it as a birthday or anniversary present," he said.
"It can be awkward to talk about your family history, and this is a way you can learn about your immigrant grandparents and hear their official story. We've done a few interviews, including one where six siblings sat in the studio. They were from East Chicago and varied in age. Each one of them had a totally different personality. It was super cool to hear them talk about their family history."
Jovanovic can interview customers himself if they prefer that format or want prompts to jog their memories.
The River Project also may work with documentarians or local history societies, such as on audio for self-guided tours or more audio or visual materials for their archives. Green Door also plans to arrange for visits to senior centers and retirement communities where it could record multiple seniors over the course of a day.
"We set up a team to visit people off-site because they might be in assisted living or not have a car," he said. "It means something to have an audio or visual record of someone. You can sit and listen to family stories when growing up, but this a permanent record and memento."
People already have signed up for 10 hours worth of appointments since The River Project launched last week, and Jovanovic hopes to have 100 hours or audio recorded by the end of April.
"Long-term, we would like the business to grow and keep it open," he said.
"Everybody has a story to tell. You might think you just went to high school and to college like everybody else, but everybody has a vacation story or a story about how their car broke down on the side of the road. It's cheesy, but snowflakes all look the same and are all symmetrical but are also all different. We're all the same in a way, but we have different experiences and the way we experience the same things is different. Your story is special, and I would like to hear everyone's story."
For more information, visit theriverproject.net or call (219) 525-1547.