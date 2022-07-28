People can rent Lamborghinis, Ferraris and monster trucks at new Crown Point luxury car rental business

A new exotic and luxury car rental business in Crown Point will let customers rent Lamborghini, Porsches, Ferraris and monster trucks.

Drip Drop Exotics, which has locations in Bolingbrook and downtown Chicago, plans to open at 1128 Arrowhead Court in Crown Point.

Located in an industrial park, Drip Drop Exotics will let people rent high-end cars like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, McLaren and Mayback for special occasions or to try out. It will offer daily rentals and weekly, monthly and annual members.

A grand opening with a car show is planned for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

"We'll invite people with all types of cars to come out," said Raed Naser, one of the owners. "We'll have food trucks and dessert trucks. We had 1,500 people come out with 700 cars for the Bolingbrook opening."

The festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business. It gives people the chance to drive a supercar, try one out for a few days before buying or to drive a similar supercar while theirs is in the shop.

"We get a lot of people who want to take them to prom, weddings, corporate events or a night out," he said. "It's a pretty big market."

The existing locations draw customers from as far away as Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

"We're expanding to a third location closer to where our customers are, whether that's Fort Wayne, Dyer or Valparaiso," he said. "Not a lot of companies offer this service."

The business makes driving a sleek, ultra-luxury sports car like a Lamborghini more accessible for people.

"Dreams come true for a lot of people," he said. "They get to see what it looks like to drive these cars for a day or two, see how it feels."

Drip Drop Exotics is looking to expand into sales in Crown Point and Bolingbrook. It's in the process of applying to operate used high-end supercar dealerships in both Indiana and Illinois.

"That will also make it easier for rentals by adding to our purchasing power," he said. "It's a complicated application process. You need a bigger building and bigger staff to have a dealership."

Drip Drop Exotics will employ about six to eight people initially. It took over a former mechanic's shop, which has been extensively renovated.

It will also offer a chauffeur service by the hour, whisking people around in high-end luxury cars to anywhere in Northwest Indiana or greater Chicagoland. It's a minimum of three hours.

The Crown Point location will have 20 supercars available on hand and access to more than 60, which can be brought in from the other locations. It will offer weekly rental rates where people can drive them on weekdays for a lower rate.

"What's most popular depends on the season," he said. "In summer, people like the Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and Porches. In winter, people turn more to Rolls-Royce SUVs."

The Crown Point location will let people rent ATVs, snowmobiles and 6-by-6 monster trucks.

"We take a Gladiator truck, cut the vehicle in half and add an axle so it has six axles," he said. "It's bigger and stretched out. It definitely beats a 4-by-4 for offroading and clearances."

Drip Drop Exotics will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People will be able to make inquiries about reservations online or over the phone. They will have to provide insurance to cover the full value of the vehicle — unlike "Seinfeld," they won't be able to decline the insurance option.

"If you want to experience something unique, it's something different," Naser said. "We give people a different kind of fun and an opportunity to drive supercars without breaking the bank."

For more information, visit dripdropexotics.com, call 630-754-7280 or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.