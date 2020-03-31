Peoples Bank, American Community Bank offer help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Two Munster-based banks are rolling out relief programs for those affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Peoples Bank and American Community Bank are deferring payments on loans for people who have lost jobs or businesses that have been forced to close or seen a huge decline in revenue amid the widespread shutdowns that followed stay-at-home orders.
American Community Bank, which has branches in Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster, established a Coronavirus Hardship Relief that will defer payments on mortgage loans, home equity loans, installment loans, and small business loans. The bank also will suspend foreclosure actions.
"The effects of this pandemic are sure to be significant, including a probable impact on loans," American Community Bank President Mike Mellon said. "As a longtime, important part of this area’s lending community, we want to stay ahead of the situation and be prepared for our community’s needs. I think this program will be just what some people need. Our hope is that this program can help limit some of the burden for families in our community at a time when they are facing some significant challenges.”
For those experiencing financial hardship brought on by COVID-19, Peoples Bank will defer payments for business loans, mortgages, auto loans, and home equity loans for up to 90 days with no fees or credit bureau impact. It also will waive fees on deposit products and services for 90 days.
"Community banks provide capital to small businesses in many communities across the country and this is an unprecedented shock to the system," Munster Bank CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "In terms of the economy, the magnitude of this national disaster finally started to manifest itself in the middle of March, and it's clear that customers need help. We understand that times are tough and that people have been laid off from jobs that might come back quickly after the whole thing passes."
Bochnowski said Peoples Bank hopes to help the local economy recover quickly once people are no longer required to stay in their homes, such as by deferring loans and waiving late fees.
"It will reduce certain revenues for the bank, but it's the right thing to do for the community," he said. "We need healthy businesses and a healthy community to be healthy long-term. Our goal is to get through this whole thing together."
He encouraged any businesses or people who are struggling because of the pandemic to call the bank branch they normally work with to make arrangements on their loans.
For more information, contact American Community Bank at 219-365-6700 or visit www.acbanker.com/hardship.php or Peoples Bank at 219-836-4400 or www.ibankpeoples.com.
