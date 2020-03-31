Peoples Bank, American Community Bank offer help amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Community banks provide capital to small businesses in many communities across the country and this is an unprecedented shock to the system," Munster Bank CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "In terms of the economy, the magnitude of this national disaster finally started to manifest itself in the middle of March, and it's clear that customers need help. We understand that times are tough and that people have been laid off from jobs that might come back quickly after the whole thing passes."

Bochnowski said Peoples Bank hopes to help the local economy recover quickly once people are no longer required to stay in their homes, such as by deferring loans and waiving late fees.

"It will reduce certain revenues for the bank, but it's the right thing to do for the community," he said. "We need healthy businesses and a healthy community to be healthy long-term. Our goal is to get through this whole thing together."

He encouraged any businesses or people who are struggling because of the pandemic to call the bank branch they normally work with to make arrangements on their loans.