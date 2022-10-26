 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Peoples Bank boosts third-quarter profit by 31%

A Peoples Bank branch is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Munster-based Peoples Bank, reported making $4.6 million in profit in the third quarter, or $1.07 per share.

That's up 31% from $3.5 million or $1.02 per share in the third quarter of last year.

The bank made $11.1 million or $2.67 per share in the first nine months of the year. That's down from $11.7 million or $3.35 per share during the same period in 2021.

“During the quarter, we continued to improve our core net income and managed our net interest margin to new highs on the year, while making progress in rebalancing our earning assets. Changes in consumer demand for fixed-rate mortgages has slowed our ability to generate gains from the sales of loans. However, we continue to grow our residential real estate loan portfolio," President and CEO Ben Bocknowksi said. "Cashflows from our securities portfolio, along with securities sales in a volatile market and growth in core deposits, have supported strong commercial loan growth with commercial real estate loans increasing by 8.4% year-to-date."

People are also reading…

People's Bank's core net income grew by $2.1 million year-over-year in the first nine months of 2022 due to its acquisition of Royal Financial in Chicago and organic loan growth. Its net interest margin also grew to 3.56% over the first nine months, up from 3.29% during the same period in 2021.

The bank has seen a downturn in fixed-rate mortgages due to the rising interest rates that have cooled off the housing market in Northwest Indiana and across the nation. Mortgage sales gains totaled $1.2 million during the first nine months of the year, down from $4.4 million during the same period in 2021.

Peoples Bank originated $40.8 million in new fixed-rate mortgage loans during the first nine months of the year, down from $120.1 million during the same period the previous year. 

"We are actively managing our expense base to achieve greater economies of scale and continue to perform at levels that accrete capital and allow for the ongoing investments in the digital transformation process for Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp,” Bochnowski said. “With economic conditions in mind, we are focused on running the bank efficiently, managing credit and underwriting, and continuing to rebalance our securities portfolio in order to recoup unrealized losses back into tangible book value.”

