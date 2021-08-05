Peoples Bank breaks ground on new branch in Cedar Lake

Peoples Bank is moving, along with some of its customers, south to Cedar Lake.

The Munster-based bank is building a new branch at 10205 133rd Ave. at the corner of 133rd and King Street across from Hanover Central High School. It broke ground on the new building after a ceremony with town officials Thursday afternoon.

"We have a branch in St. John and have seen that a lot of people are moving to Cedar Lake," Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "We've made loans for people forming businesses or taking out mortgages down there. And there are still very few banks."

Munster-based Peoples Bank has 22 branches in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, Chicago and Chicago's south suburbs in Illinois. It's in the process of acquiring nine more branches from Royal Savings Bank in Chicago.

Peoples Bank branches are typically about 2,000 square feet with around four to five employees. The new branch will offer a full range of financial services.

In keeping with changes in the industry and the rise of online and mobile banking, it will have fewer tellers lines and more meeting spaces than older bank branches.