Peoples Bank buys Chicago-based Royal Financial

Stockholders with fewer than 101 shares have to get cash.

The merger consideration is valued about $52.9 million, or about 115% of Royal Financial's tangible book value.

At least one of Royal Savings Bank's nine branches in the city will close following the closing.

“As part of this merger, Peoples Bank expects to close at least one Royal Savings Bank location and is conducting a more thorough market review of its entire footprint in order to best serve our customers and communities. With that in mind, we are committed to evaluating all Royal Savings Bank employees for potential roles post-close. In the end, we intend to have a strong market presence in the city of Chicago, Chicagoland, and our core market of Northwest Indiana,” Bochnowski said.

Peoples Bank expects the deal will increase its earnings by 21% or $1.08 per share next year and by 25% in 2023.

The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Royal Savings Bank branches will be rebranded under the Peoples Bank banner.

An integration of the two financial institutions is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2022.

Peoples Bank currently has 22 branches and is seeking to get traded on NASDAQ.

