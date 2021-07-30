Peoples Bank buys Chicago-based Royal Financial

Finward Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, is acquiring Chicago-based Royal Financial and its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank in a cash and stock deal valued at about $52.9 million.
Royal Savings Bank was founded in 1887. It now has nine branches and assets of $533 million.
The merger will greatly expand Peoples Bank's presence in Illinois, where it has been acquiring south suburban banks in recent years.
“I’m proud to announce our merger with Royal Financial and Royal Savings Bank, an exciting combination that we are confident will create value for our shareholders, our employees, our customers, and our communities. This partnership is a strong cultural, strategic, and financial fit for both of our organizations. Our companies have a long history of serving our communities and helping our customers be more successful,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO of Peoples Bank. “By joining together, we expect to achieve more on a greater scale to help us serve our customers and communities better than ever before.”
Peoples Bank is offering Royal Financial stockholders who have more 101 shares their choice of $20.14 per share, 0.4609 shares of FNWD common stock, or some combination of both. In total, about 65% of RYLF shares will be converted to FNWD stock while the other 35% will get cash.
Stockholders with fewer than 101 shares have to get cash.
The merger consideration is valued about $52.9 million, or about 115% of Royal Financial's tangible book value.
At least one of Royal Savings Bank's nine branches in the city will close following the closing.
“As part of this merger, Peoples Bank expects to close at least one Royal Savings Bank location and is conducting a more thorough market review of its entire footprint in order to best serve our customers and communities. With that in mind, we are committed to evaluating all Royal Savings Bank employees for potential roles post-close. In the end, we intend to have a strong market presence in the city of Chicago, Chicagoland, and our core market of Northwest Indiana,” Bochnowski said.
Peoples Bank expects the deal will increase its earnings by 21% or $1.08 per share next year and by 25% in 2023.
The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Royal Savings Bank branches will be rebranded under the Peoples Bank banner.
An integration of the two financial institutions is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2022.
Peoples Bank currently has 22 branches and is seeking to get traded on NASDAQ.
