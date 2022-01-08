 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoples Bank CEO elected to serve another term on Indiana Bankers Association board
Ben Bochnowski

 Provided

Peoples Bank CEO Benjamin Bochnowski was elected to serve another term on the Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Bochnowski, who helms the Munster-based bank that's publicly traded on NASDAQ, serves as second vice chairman of the board.

This year's Indiana Bankers Association board also includes Chairman Garry Kleer of First Bank Richmond, First Vice Chairman Jamie Shinabarger of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Co. in Jasper, Immediate Past Chairman Michael Zahn of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington and Amber Van Til, the president and CEO of the association.

This year's constituent directors include Michael Bauer of WesBanco Bank in Wheeling, West Virginia; Michael Head of First Federal Savings Bank in Evansville; John Corbin of Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio, and Jon-Myckle Price of Security Federal Savings Bank in Logansport.

Regional and at-large directors include David Findlay of Lake City Bank in Warsaw, Kent Liechty of First Bank of Berne, Jeffrey Gump of Farmers and Merchants Bank in Laotto, Daniel Maddox of Citizens State Bank in New Castle, Jacqueline Ruge-Perkins of First State Bank of Porter, Lisa Arnold of Home Bank in Martinsville, Gregory Inman of Scottsburg Building and Loan Association and John Kennedy of Greenfield Banking Co.

The board, elected during the annual convention in French Lick, guides the Indiana Bankers Association's policy, setting long-term goals and objectives. The board also sets legislative priorities for the state's banking community.

The Indianapolis-based trade association focuses on advocacy, professional education and other services for Indiana's banks.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

